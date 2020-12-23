India Post GDS Recruitment: Over 4,000 Vacancies Available

Candidates should have passed class 10 with Maths, local language and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognised board. They should also have studied the local language at least till class 10.

Basic knowledge of computer is a must. Candidates are also required to present a computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government/Universities/Boards/Private Institutions Organisations.