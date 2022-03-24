IBPS SO Mains Scores Announced for Candidates Shortlisted for Interview

Check IBPS SO mains score on ibps.in.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 24 March 2022, announced the scores of candidates qualified in IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) (CRP-SPL-XI) mains exam.
Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to appear for the interview round. Scores of IBPS SO mains exam can be checked online on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Go to the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on 'Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP SPL- XI' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the score link
Enter your IBPS SO 2022 registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth
Your IBPS SO mains score will appear on the screen
Check your marks and save it for future reference
"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview," reads the official notification of IBPS SO recruitment.
Interview dates of IBPS Specialist officer (SO) recruitment is yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS regularly for further updates about interview.
