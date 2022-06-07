IBPS RRB Notification 2022 Released: Vacancies, Application Process, Exam Date

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 6 June 2022, released a notification for recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The notification has been released for recruitment of Group A - Officers (Scale - 1, 2 & 3) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

Application window for the same opened from Tuesday, 7 June 2022. Registration for IBPS RRB exam can be done on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

Therefore, eligible candidates willing to apply for the post(s) of officer or office assistant are advised to fill their application forms on the official website of IBPS.