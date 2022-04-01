IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Declared, Download From Website

IBPS Clerk Mains Result for 2021 Exams is out on the website.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the results of the online IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 (CRP Clerk XI) on the website on Friday, 1 April 2022.
The website also has other details about the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 so the candidates are requested to take a look.
They can check the scores and download the IBPS Clerk Mains Result from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
The link to the result will be available on the homepage so the candidates can access it easily.
It is important to note that the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 was conducted on 25 January 2022.
The candidates who have been selected will appear for provisional allotment across the country.
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their results online:
Click on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Tap on the link that states IBPS Clerk Mains Result.
Enter the required details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in.
The IBPS Clerk Result will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout.
