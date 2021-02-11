IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Scores, Interview Call Letter Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of online Main Examination conducted for the recruitment of Officers Scale 1 in RRBs. Along with the scores, it has also released the call letter for interview of the shortlisted candidates.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale 1 will now have to appear for an Interview. Candidates can download their call letter for the same from the website. The centre, address of the venue, time and date of interview will be mentioned in the call letter.
The combined final score of candidates shall be calculated on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview. As per the official notification, “A candidate should qualify both in the Online Examination and Common Interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.”
