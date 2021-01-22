IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result Released; Here’s How to Check It

Preliminary exam for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) was initially scheduled for September 2020 but was postponed.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the main examination.

The IBPS clerk vacancies are spread across various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, etc.

Direct link to check result for prelims of office assistant (multipurpose) exam.