IBPS Releases Call Letter for Various IT Posts, How to Download

IBPS IT posts Interview call letter released on ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 25 May, released the personal interview call letters/ admit card for various IT posts
Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters from the IBPS website: ibps.in.
This recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies of analyst programmer – Windows, IT systems support engineer, analyst programmer – front-end and IT engineer (data centre), reported NDTV.
Direct link to download call letters for personal interview for IT posts.
On 21 May, IBPS also released the provision allotment-reserve list of candidates selected for recruitment of office assistants (multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
Last date to check the list is 20 June 2021.
(With inputs from NDTV)
