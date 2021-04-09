IBPS RRB Office Assistant Provisional Allotment List Released

As per the official advertisement, “the provisional allotment is subject to the candidate fulfilling the criteria for RRBs and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted RRB. This does not constitute an offer of employment. In case it is detected at any stage of the recruitment process that, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria his/her candidature/chance in the process shall stand forfeited.”

IBPS declared the result of IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam on 1 March 2021, reported Scroll.