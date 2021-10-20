IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: 4,135 PO Positions Available

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 begins on 20 October 2021. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: pixabay.com)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released 4,135 job openings for probationary officers and management trainees in participating banks for the year 2022-23. Interested candidates can apply online from Wenesday, 20 October, on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The online examination regarding the Common Recruitment Process (CRP-PO/MT-XI) for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee posts in the participating banks is speculated to be held between December 2021 and January 2022.
The minimum age to be eligible for the IBPS PO recruitment 2021 is 20 years and the maximum age is 30 years.
Educational requirements for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 involve having a graduate degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India. The applicants must also possess valid documents such as their mark-sheet or degree certificates that can confirm their graduate degree while they apply online for the exam.
Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Canara Bank
Central Bank of India
Indian Overseas Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
UCO Bank
Union Bank of India
Candidates must note that the application window for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 is between 20 October and 10 November. If any candidate fails to apply within this time frame, no other mode of application will be accepted.
Starting date of IBPS PO application: 20 October 2021
Last date to apply: 10 November 2021
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: November 2021
IBPS PO Online Preliminary Exam: 4 December 2021 to 11 December 2021
IBPS PO PET Date 2021: November 2021 / December 2021
IBPS PO PET Admit Card Date 2021: November 2021 / December 2021
IBPS PO Result 2021: December 2021 / January 2022
IBPS PO Online Main Exam Date 2021: January, 2022
IBPS PO Online Mains Exam Admit Card 2021: December 2021/January 2022
IBPS PO Online Mains Exam Result Date 2021: January 2021 /February 2022
Download of call letters for interview: February 2022
Conduct of interview: February 2022 / March 2022
