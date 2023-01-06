IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 Released at ibps.in, Steps to Download Result Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has declared the result for Main Exam of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) 2022, IBPS PO results 2022 on official website at ibps.in . Candidates who had registered and appeared for the exam can check the IBPS PO Mains result and download the scorecard as well.

The IBPS PO Main exam 2022 was conducted on 26 November 2022. Candidates who qualified this round will be able to appear for an interview or personality test round. The result will be available on official website and candidates will be able to download it till 16 January 2023.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number and password to get access to the result. Below are the steps you can follow to check the result and download them as well.