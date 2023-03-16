IBPS PO Final Result 2023 Released on ibps.in, Know How to Check Result

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has declared the final result for the recruitment exam that was conducted for the Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XII). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Candidates will have to simply login to check their IBPS PO Final Result 2022 and they will have to enter 'Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal. IBPS is conducting the recruitment exam to fill a total of 8432 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees.

The IBPS PO Main examination was conducted in November 2022 and the result for was released on 5 January 2023. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Main examination will have to sit for interview/personality test on 21 February 2023.