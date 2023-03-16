IBPS PO Final Result 2023 Released on ibps.in, Know How to Check Result

IBPS PO final Result 2022 is declared on the website.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has declared the final result for the recruitment exam that was conducted for the Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XII). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Candidates will have to simply login to check their IBPS PO Final Result 2022 and they will have to enter 'Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal. IBPS is conducting the recruitment exam to fill a total of 8432 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees.
The IBPS PO Main examination was conducted in November 2022 and the result for was released on 5 January 2023. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Main examination will have to sit for interview/personality test on 21 February 2023.
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the IBPS PO final result link.
A new page tab will open and you will have to enter credentials like registration number and password to login
Enter the captcha code and submit the details
Your IBPS PO Final Result 2023 will appear on the screen
You can download and take a printout of the final result for future use
For more updates, candidates must keep a regular check on the official website of the Institute of Banking
