IBPS PO 2020 Registration Reopened, Vacancies Increased to 3,517

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, 29 October, released the IBPS PO 2020 Supplementary Notification to reopen the online application window under the CRP-PO/MT-X recruitment drive.

The total number of vacancies for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 have been revised to 3517. The IBPS PO Registration and Application Process will continue till 11 November.

Candidates who registered for the IBPS PO recruitment will be required to appear for the IBPS PO Prelims examination scheduled to be held on 5-6 January 2021.