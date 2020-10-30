IBPS PO 2020 Registration Reopened, Vacancies Increased to 3,517

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, 29 October, released the IBPS PO 2020 Supplementary Notification to reopen the online application window under the CRP-PO/MT-X recruitment drive.
The total number of vacancies for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 have been revised to 3517. The IBPS PO Registration and Application Process will continue till 11 November.
Candidates who registered for the IBPS PO recruitment will be required to appear for the IBPS PO Prelims examination scheduled to be held on 5-6 January 2021.
Under the current application reopen window, candidates who meet the below eligibility criteria can apply:
Candidates who have already registered in August and have appeared for the Prelims exam on 3,10-11 October are not required to apply again.
They vacancy number have been increased to 3517 for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined