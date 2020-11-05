IBPS CRP 2020 Recruitment Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, 4 November, released the schedule for the CRP online main examinations. The official CRP schedule is available on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
According to the schedule, the IBPS RRB- IX Officer Scale I exam will be held on 30 January 2021 and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) exam on 20 February. IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee exam will be held on 4 February 2021. IBPS Clerk-X exam is on 28 February.
