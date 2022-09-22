IBPS Clerk Result 2022 Declared for Prelims Exam, Steps To Download Scorecard

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has declared the Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 can download and check the scorecard by using their personal login credentials. The direct result link for the IBPS CRP-Clerk-XII will be available on the website from Wednesday, 21 September to Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

Candidates must remember that the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 has been announced for the exam that was conducted recently for 6,035 clerk posts across different examination centres of the country. Following are the steps to download and check the scorecard.