IBPS CRP-RRB Provisional Allotment Reserve List Released: Check Details Here

IBPS CRP-RRB Provisional Reserve Result list released for PO and clerk posts. Check the direct link below.
Saima Andrabi
Jobs
Published:

IBPS CRP-RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022 released on ibps.in.

(Photo: Erum Gaur/The Quint)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022 for PO and clerk posts on the official website – ibps.in. All the candidates who participated in the exam can check their results from the website by using their personal login credentials like registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

Candidates must remember that the current IBPS provisional allotment list is only for the candidates belonging to reserved categories. The final result for candidates belonging to general category will be published soon and it will based on the total number of vacancies available for each specific post.

Candidates must know that the result link will be available on the website only till 22 September 2022. After the result link is deactivated, they will not be able to check the list.

IBPS CRP-RRB Provisional Allotment Reserve List for PO and Clerk Posts: How To Check

The current provisional allotment reserve list is typically based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the government's policy on the reserved categories. Eligible candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to check the result:

  • Go to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

  • On the home page, search for the latest notifications

  • Click on the direct link that reads 'Click Here To View Your Result for CRP-RRBs Office Assistant and Officer Scale I (Provisional-Reserved List)'

  • You will be taken to a page where you will see a separate provisional list for each post

  • Click on any of the links and you will be taken to the candidate login page

  • Enter your login details

  • Hit the 'login' option

  • The IBPS CRP-RRB Office Assistant & Officer Scale I (Provisional-Reserved List) will show up on your screen

  • Check the result against your roll number

  • Download, save, and print out a result copy for future references.

