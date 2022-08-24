IBPS CRP-RRB Provisional Allotment Reserve List Released: Check Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022 for PO and clerk posts on the official website – ibps.in. All the candidates who participated in the exam can check their results from the website by using their personal login credentials like registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

Candidates must remember that the current IBPS provisional allotment list is only for the candidates belonging to reserved categories. The final result for candidates belonging to general category will be published soon and it will based on the total number of vacancies available for each specific post.