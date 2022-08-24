IBPS CRP-RRB Provisional Allotment Reserve List Released: Check Details Here

IBPS CRP-RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022 released on ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022 for PO and clerk posts on the official website – ibps.in. All the candidates who participated in the exam can check their results from the website by using their personal login credentials like registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.
Candidates must remember that the current IBPS provisional allotment list is only for the candidates belonging to reserved categories. The final result for candidates belonging to general category will be published soon and it will based on the total number of vacancies available for each specific post.
The current provisional allotment reserve list is typically based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the government's policy on the reserved categories. Eligible candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to check the result:
Go to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in
On the home page, search for the latest notifications
Click on the direct link that reads 'Click Here To View Your Result for CRP-RRBs Office Assistant and Officer Scale I (Provisional-Reserved List)'
You will be taken to a page where you will see a separate provisional list for each post
Click on any of the links and you will be taken to the candidate login page
Enter your login details
Hit the 'login' option
The IBPS CRP-RRB Office Assistant & Officer Scale I (Provisional-Reserved List) will show up on your screen
Check the result against your roll number
Download, save, and print out a result copy for future references.
