IBPS Clerk Prelims Results & Main Exam Admit Card Released
IBPS CLERK: The last date to download the admit card for the main exam is 28 February 2021.
IBPS Clerk: Candidates can download their main exam admit cards at IBPS’s official website. Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of online preliminary examinations for recruitment of clerks. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results at the official website of IBPS : https://www.ibps.in/.
The last date to check the results is 12 February 2021.
How to Check IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Result
Visit the official website of IBPS : https://www.ibps.in/.
Click on the link ‘View your result of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks-X.’
IBPS has also released the admit cards/call letter of Main Examination for recruitment of clerks. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam. The last date to download the admit card for the main exam is 28 February 2021.
How to Download IBPS Clerk Main Exam Admit Card
Visit the official website of IBPS: https://www.ibps.in/.
Click on the link ‘Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-X.’