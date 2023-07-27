IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Registrations Starts Today: Direct Link and Steps To Apply

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Registration begins today. Direct link to apply here.
(Photo: iStock)
The online application process for the IAF Agniveervayu 2024 starts from today on Thursday, 27 July 2023. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the IAF Agniveervayu 2024 posts must visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
The last date to submit applications for posts under the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 (January Session) is 17 August 2023. Only unmarried Indian men and women are eligible to apply for this recruitment process.
Let us check out the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 eligibility, application fee, last date, vacancies, age limit, and steps to apply below.
The IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment begins today on Thursday, 27 July 2023.
The last date to apply for the IAF Agniveervayu posts is 17 August 2023.
The minimum age limit for Agniveervayu positions is 17.5 years and the maximum age limit is 21 years. Candidates born between 27 June 2003 to 27 December 2006 are eligible to apply.
Candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 while registering for the online exam.
Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the Recruitment section and click on the direct link for 'Agniveervayu January 2024 session.'
Now register yourself and note down the login credentials.
Go to the login page and enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed on your screen.
Fill all the required details carefully.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.
Download, save, and print a hard copy of Agniveervayu application 2024 for further reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)