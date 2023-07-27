IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Registrations Starts Today: Direct Link and Steps To Apply

The online application process for the IAF Agniveervayu 2024 starts from today on Thursday, 27 July 2023. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the IAF Agniveervayu 2024 posts must visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The last date to submit applications for posts under the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 (January Session) is 17 August 2023. Only unmarried Indian men and women are eligible to apply for this recruitment process.

Let us check out the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 eligibility, application fee, last date, vacancies, age limit, and steps to apply below.