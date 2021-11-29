IAF AFCAT Registration to Begin from 1 December: Apply for 317 Vacancies

IAF AFCAT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to commence the registration process for IAF Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1/2022 from Wednesday, 1 December 2021. The applications have been invited for flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical branches) for course commencing in January 2023.

"Online applications are invited for the course commencing in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online application are also invited for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch)," reads the official advertisement released by IAF.