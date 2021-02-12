HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended

HSSC Constable Recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Constable in Police Department, Haryana, to 25 February 2021 till 11:59 pm.

Earlier, the registration was scheduled to happen between 11 January to 10 February 2021.

Candidates who are willing to apply can do it at HSSC’s official website: www.hssc.gov.in. The official notification reads, “Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the last date for applying online application forms against this Advt. 4/2020 is hereby extended up to 25.02.2021 till 11:59 P.M.”