HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended

HSSC Constable Recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Constable in Police Department, Haryana, to 25 February 2021 till 11:59 pm.
Earlier, the registration was scheduled to happen between 11 January to 10 February 2021.
Candidates who are willing to apply can do it at HSSC’s official website: www.hssc.gov.in. The official notification reads, “Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the last date for applying online application forms against this Advt. 4/2020 is hereby extended up to 25.02.2021 till 11:59 P.M.”
A total of 7,298 candidates are to be recruited through this drive for the posts of Group C of Police department. Out of this 7,298 posts, 5,500 posts are of Male Constable (General Duty), 1,100 posts are of Female Constable (General Duty), and the remaining 698 posts are of Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1.
Educational Qualification:
Candidates applying should be between 18-25 years of age.
The test will comprise multiple choice questions (MCQs). It will include questions from General studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc. It will also test the candidate’s basic knowledge of computers.
