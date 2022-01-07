HPTET November 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

Before the declaration of the result, HPBOSE released answer keys HPTET November 2021 exam on 5 December 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam were given a chance to raise objections against it till 9 December 2021. Challenges made by the candidates are reviewed and if found correct, are updated in the final answer key. Results of the exam are prepared on the basis of final answer key.

HPTET exam is conducted by HPBOSE for recruitment of teachers for state schools.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPBOSE