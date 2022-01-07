HPTET November 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

HP TET November 2021 result declared on hpbose.org
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday, 6 January, declared the result of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) November 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.
The results are declared for TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT. Exams for the same were conducted by HPBOSE on 13, 14, 21 and 28 November 2021.
Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.
Click on HPTET Result 2021 on the home page.
You will be directed to a webpage
Enter the roll number or application number
Click on 'Search'
Your HPTET result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future use.
Before the declaration of the result, HPBOSE released answer keys HPTET November 2021 exam on 5 December 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam were given a chance to raise objections against it till 9 December 2021. Challenges made by the candidates are reviewed and if found correct, are updated in the final answer key. Results of the exam are prepared on the basis of final answer key.
HPTET exam is conducted by HPBOSE for recruitment of teachers for state schools.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPBOSE
