ESIC Recruitment 2022: 3,847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts Available from 15 January

Apply for ESIC recruitment 2022 at esic.nic.in.
ujjwala lakhanpal
Jobs
Updated:

ESIC Recruitment 2022 commences from 15 January 2022

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ESIC Recruitment 2022 commences from 15 January 2022</p></div>

A notification has been released for the recruitment of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for a total of 3,847 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

Therefore, candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the application process will commence on 15 January 2022. Also, the last date to fill the application for the ESIC recruitment 2021 is 15 February 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised that they must fill the applications as soon as possible.

Additionally, the ESIC recruitment 2022 process will involve a three-stage exam, on the basis of which candidates will either be selected for the available posts.

The rounds in the ESIC recruitment 2022 will include, the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Computer Skill Test.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • The age limit of the above mentioned posts is 18 years to 27 years.

  • Candidates must have education qualifications of class 10, class 12 or at least have a graduation degree from a recognized university which connects to the post they have applied for

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of positions available

  • UDC: 1726

  • Steno: 163

  • MTS: 193

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Date of notification: 28 December 2021

  • ESIC Online Application Commences : 15 January 2022

  • Last date to Apply Online: 15th February 2022

  • ESIC Exam Date: To be announced soon

  • ESIC Admit Card Date: To be announced soon.

For more details on the ESIC recruitment 2022, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of ESIC at

Published: 29 Dec 2021,11:36 AM IST
