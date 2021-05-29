DSSSB TGT Recruitment: Notification Out for 5,807 Teaching Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application for 5,807 TGT post opens from 4 June. Image used for representation purpose.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), on Thursday, 27 May, released a notification for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) for various subjects under Directorate of Education, Delhi.
Candidates who want to apply for the same can do so on DSSSB's official website: dsssbonline.nic.in.
A total of 5,807 trained graduate teacher vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
As per the vacancy notice, DSSSB will conduct recruitment of trained graduate teachers for various subjects, including Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Punjabi.
Candidates applying for the TGT post should hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university with at least 45 percent marks. Other than that, they should possess a degree/ diploma in teaching and should have qualified CTET. For more information about TGT eligibility, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
Candidates who want apply for the TGT posts, will have to pay an application fee or Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD and ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.
The official notification reads: "The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable."
For more information about the vacancies and recruitment, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
On Tuesday, 25 May, DSSSB also commenced the application process of recruitment of teachers, clerks, counsellors, patwari, and junior secretariat posts. Candidates can apply for the same on dsssbonline.nic.in. Last date to apply is 24 June 2021.
