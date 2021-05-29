DSSSB TGT Recruitment: Notification Out for 5,807 Teaching Posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), on Thursday, 27 May, released a notification for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) for various subjects under Directorate of Education, Delhi.

Candidates who want to apply for the same can do so on DSSSB's official website: dsssbonline.nic.in.

A total of 5,807 trained graduate teacher vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.