DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 7,236 TGT, Clerk & Other Posts
Last date to submit DSSSB 2021 recruitment application form is 24 June 2021.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Tuesday, 25 May, commenced the registration for recruitment of teachers, clerks, counsellors, patwari and junior secretariat posts.
Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on DSSSB's official website: dsssbonline.nic.in
Last date to submit DSSSB 2021 recruitment application form is 24 June 2021.
Notification for the same was released on 12 May.
How to Apply Online for DSSSB 2021 Vacancies
Visit DSSSB's official website: dsssbonline.nic.in
Click on New Registration tab
You will be directed to Online Application Registration System (OARS)
Fill in your important details to register and submit
Sign in using your registered credentials
Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
DSSSB 2021 Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 7,236 vacancies. This includes vacancies for trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, head clerk, lower division clerk (LDC), counselor and patwari.
- Trained Graduate Teacher - 6,358 posts
- Assistant Teacher (Primary) - 554 posts
- Assistant Teacher (Nursery) - 74 posts
- Head Clerk - 12 posts
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 278 posts
- Counselor - 50 posts
- Patwari - 10 posts
Candidates applying for DSSSB 2021 vacancies are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.
The official notification states that, “The selection shall be made through One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable."
For more information about the vacancies and recruitment, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.