DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 7,236 Vacancies Released

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Wednesday, 12 May, released a notification inviting applications for various teachers, clerks, counsellors, patwari and junior secretariat posts.

Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on the DSSSB's website: dsssbonline.nic.in.

The application for DSSSB recruitment will commence from 25 May 2021, and the last date to submit the application form is 24 June 2021.