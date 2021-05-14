DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 7,236 Vacancies Released

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 notification released. Image used for representation purpose.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Wednesday, 12 May, released a notification inviting applications for various teachers, clerks, counsellors, patwari and junior secretariat posts.
Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on the DSSSB's website: dsssbonline.nic.in.
The application for DSSSB recruitment will commence from 25 May 2021, and the last date to submit the application form is 24 June 2021.
A total of 7,236 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, head clerk, lower division clerk (LDC), counselor and patwari.
Candidates who apply for the above-mentioned posts, will have to pay an application fee or Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.
The official notification reads that, "The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable."
For more information about the vacancies and recruitment, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
