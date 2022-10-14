DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Result 2022 Dates Announced - Full Details Here

DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) has officially announced the Assistant Teacher Primary Exam Result date on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. All the candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Exam 2022 must know that the result will be declared on Wednesday, 2 November 2022.

Candidates must remember that the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary Level Recruitment Drive 2022 is being conducted to fill 434 teacher vacancies in the department of education.

The DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Online Exam 2022 was held from 7 to 30 March 2022. The total number of candidates who appeared in the exam is 60489. To check more details, please visit the official website regularly.