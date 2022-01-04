DSSSB Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Registration to Begin from 10 January

DSSSB AE vacancy notification released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Image used for representation purpose.
(File Photo: IANS)
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released notifications for recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil and Electrical). The board has released two separate notifications, i.e. advertisement number 03/22 for Civil, and advertisement number 04/22 for Electrical.
Interested candidates can download the official notifications for the post of assistant engineers from the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 10 Posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 151 Posts
Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssbonline.nic.in
Click on AE vacancy link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your personal details and register
Enter your registered credentials to sign in
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the form for future reference
Candidates apply for DSSSB Assistant Engineer recruitment are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying application fee.
For more details about DSSSB AE recruitment, candidates are advised to check the official website of DSSSB.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)