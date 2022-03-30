SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: 454 Grade B and C Posts Available, Details Here

Know the last date of application and other important details for SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022.
Apply for SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022, registrations open till 19 April 2022

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science has reopened the application window for Grade B and C posts. The candidates will be required to appear for an online written exam.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of SGPGI at https://sgpgims.org.in. The application window will be open till 19 April 2022.

There are around 454 vacancies for Sister Grade-II, Technician (Radiology), Technician (Radiography/Radiotherapy wing), Medical Lab Technologist, and Junior Medical Lab Technologist posts.

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

First day of online application: 29 March 2022

Last date of application: 19 April 2022

Last date to pay the application fee: 19 April 2022

Exam date: Not known yet

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

PostSCSTOBCEWSURTotal
Sister Grade-II8014214115252
Technician/Radiology71031434
Technician (Radiotherapy/Radiograohy)2248
Medical lab technologist292371455137
Junior Medical lab technologist482923

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

CategoryfeeGSTTotal
UR1000/-180/-1180/-
OBC/EWS1000/-180/-1180/-
SC/ST600/-108/-708/-

SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates willing to apply for the posts must know that they can apply only if they are between the age of 18 to 40 as of 1 January 2022.

After the submission of the application, the selected students can get their call letters and admit cards from the official website of SGPGI. The call letters will not be sent through post this year.

