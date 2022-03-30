SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: 454 Grade B and C Posts Available, Details Here

Apply for SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022, registrations open till 19 April 2022
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science has reopened the application window for Grade B and C posts. The candidates will be required to appear for an online written exam.
Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of SGPGI at https://sgpgims.org.in. The application window will be open till 19 April 2022.
There are around 454 vacancies for Sister Grade-II, Technician (Radiology), Technician (Radiography/Radiotherapy wing), Medical Lab Technologist, and Junior Medical Lab Technologist posts.
First day of online application: 29 March 2022
Last date of application: 19 April 2022
Last date to pay the application fee: 19 April 2022
Exam date: Not known yet
|Post
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|UR
|Total
|Sister Grade-II
|80
|1
|42
|14
|115
|252
|Technician/Radiology
|7
|10
|3
|14
|34
|Technician (Radiotherapy/Radiograohy)
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Medical lab technologist
|29
|2
|37
|14
|55
|137
|Junior Medical lab technologist
|4
|8
|2
|9
|23
|Category
|fee
|GST
|Total
|UR
|1000/-
|180/-
|1180/-
|OBC/EWS
|1000/-
|180/-
|1180/-
|SC/ST
|600/-
|108/-
|708/-
Candidates willing to apply for the posts must know that they can apply only if they are between the age of 18 to 40 as of 1 January 2022.
After the submission of the application, the selected students can get their call letters and admit cards from the official website of SGPGI. The call letters will not be sent through post this year.
