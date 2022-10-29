DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Apply For 1061 Vacancies at drdo.gov.in, Details Here

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the recruitment notification for 1061 posts in AA cadre under the CEPTAM 10 recruitment drive. The application process for the recruitment drive will begin on 7 November and the last date to apply for the vacancies is 7 December.

DRDO's Center for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTEM) has completed the application process for recruitment to the 1901 posts, now more than 1000 in Admin and Allied Cadre.

The Advertisement for job vacancies of these posts was released on 27 October as per the Recruitment Advertisement (No.CEPTAM-10/A&A).