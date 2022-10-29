DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Apply For 1061 Vacancies at drdo.gov.in, Details Here

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: eligibility, qualification, last date to apply, and other details.
Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the recruitment notification for 1061 posts in AA cadre under the CEPTAM 10 recruitment drive. The application process for the recruitment drive will begin on 7 November and the last date to apply for the vacancies is 7 December.
DRDO's Center for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTEM) has completed the application process for recruitment to the 1901 posts, now more than 1000 in Admin and Allied Cadre.
The Advertisement for job vacancies of these posts was released on 27 October as per the Recruitment Advertisement (No.CEPTAM-10/A&A).
Junior Translation Officer (JTO)
Stenographer (Grade 1, 2)
Administrative Assistant (Hindi & English Typing)
Store Assistant
Security
A total of 1061 posts of assistant, vehicle operator, fire engine driver and fireman are to be recruited.
Candidates interested to apply for the recruitment drive of 1061 posts in DRDO's Admin and Allied Cadre will have to apply through the online application form available on the official website at drdo.gov.in.
The candidates from the SC, ST, PWD, ESM categories, and female categories will not have to pay the fees.
The application process will begin on 7 November 2022, at 10 AM and the application window will close on 7 December 2022, at 5 PM. The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 online.
Junior Translation Officer Posts- PG in English/Hindi.
Stenographer Grade 1- Graduate with the ability to do 10 minutes of dictation and 40 minutes of transcription at the speed of 100 words per minute.
Candidates should not be more than 30 years for both posts.
