CSBC Releases Admit Card for Bihar Police Fireman 2021 Exam: Details Here

Bihar Police Fireman 2021 admit cards released on csbc.bih.nic.in.
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for Bihar Police Fireman 2021 exam. The admit cards are available on the official website of the CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.
The admit card was released on Tuesday, 15 March, and the exam will be conducted on 27 March in two phases. The first phase will be from 10 am to 12 pm and the second phase from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Visit the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2021'.
Enter your credentials to log in.
You will be able to see the admit card on the screen.
Check all the details on the admit card.
Download and carry a hardcopy for future use.
Candidates who clear the written exam will then appear for the physical exam for 100 marks, wherein they will be marked for their high jump, run, and shot put.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)