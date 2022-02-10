CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card Released: How To Download

The candidates who have been shortlisted for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable written exam can download their admit cards on or before their exams by following the given steps:

You can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the Prohibition tab and then on the 'Download your e-admit card for the written examination' link.

Then you will need to fill in the details like regisration ID/ Roll number/ Mobile number, date of birth. After verifying for captcha and agreeing to the declaration, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

You can check your details and download it. Take a printout if need be.

If any applicant faces difficulty while downloading the admit card, they can get in touch with the officials on 24 and 25 February 2022, between 10 AM to 5 PM and they will be given a duplicate admit card from the CSBC's office.

Make sure that you download the admit card beforehand to avoid the last minute trouble, you will have to carry the admit card throughout the exam time.