CISF Tradesman Constable 2019 Admit Card Released; How to Download
CISF Tradesman Constable 2019 Exam Admit Card released. Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: The Quint)
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the the admit cards of CISF Constable/Tradesman 2019 examination. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from its website: https://www.cisfrectt.in/.
The CISF exam will be held at 37 centres across the country starting 21 March 2021.
CISF Constable/Tradesman 2019 Exam : How to Download Admit Card
Visit CISF’s website: https://www.cisfrectt.in/.
Click on ‘login’. You will be redirected to a new page.