BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: How to Apply

The Border Security (BSF) has released a notification for recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) in BSF for the year 2021-22. The notification can be downloaded from the official website of BSF: bsf.gov.in.

Eligible candidates (male and female) willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in BSF can apply on the official recruitment portal of BSF: rectt.bsf.gov.in.