BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 Out: How to Download

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card on bpssc.bih.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for BPSSC Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant 2021 preliminary exam.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of BPSSC: bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Visit the official website of BPSSC: bpssc.bih.nic.in
Click on 'Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Download prelims Admit card'
Enter your registration ID or registered mobile number and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
Your BPSSC Bihar police prelims admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
BPSSC Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26 December in two shifts.
Bihar Police preliminary exam will be a two hour long written test of 200 marks. In order to qualify in prelims, candidates need to score at least 30 percent marks. Qualified candidates will have to appear for the main exam.
A total of 2,213 vacancies are to be filled through BPSSC Bihar Police SI and Sergeant recruitment drive. Out of which 1998 vacancies are for Police SI position and 215 vacancies are for Sergeant posts.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of BPSSC.
