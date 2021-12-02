UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Result Announced: Here's How to Check

UPPSC Prelims PCS Result 2021 declared on uppsc.up.nic.in
(Photo: iStock)
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, 1 December, announced the result of UPPSC Provincial Civil Service (PCS) prelims exam 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check the result on the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.
Go to the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in
Click on 'LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN P.C.S. & A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRELIMS) EXAM 2021' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your roll number in that PDF
Download and save it for future reference
UPPSC PCS prelims provisional answer key was released on 28 October 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till 3 November. The PCS prelims result has been prepared on the basis of final answer key.
A total of 6,91,173 candidates had registered to appear for UPPSC PCS prelims exam. Out of which 3,21,273 sat for the exam. A total of 7,688 candidates have qualified the exam.
Candidates who have qualified UPPSC PCS prelims exam are required to appear for PCS main exam which is scheduled to begin from 28 January 2022, reported The Indian Express.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.
