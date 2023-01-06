BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 To Be Announced Soon - Latest Details Here

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce the results of the Headmaster recruitment exam 2022 anytime soon on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination can use their personal login credentials to download and check the result.

Earlier the BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 was to be declared on 3 January 2023 as per the official schedule by the BPSC. However, due to unknown reasons, it has been delayed.

The BPSC Headmaster Exam 2022 was held on 22 December 2022. The exam was objective type and consisted of

Candidates will get the direct link to check results here, when announced.

BPSC Headmaster exam was conducted on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.