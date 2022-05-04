Bihar Police Fireman 2022 Result to be Out Soon, Details Here

Bihar Police Fireman 2022 results are to be out soon, the exams were conducted on 27 March 2022.
The result for the Bihar Police Fireman 2022 will be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Police Fireman Exam can download the Merit List 2022 from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) conducted the Bihar Police Fireman 2022 exam on 27 March 2022. All the candidates who appeared for the exam are waiting for the declaration of the result from the board. No press release has been out regarding the result declaration date but the results are expected to be released soon.
Post Name- Police Fireman
Vacancies- 2,380
Advt No- 01/2021
Result Status- Available Soon
Mode- Online
Selection Procedure- Written Test & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Location- Bihar
Official Website- csbc.bih.nic.in
Every candidate who appeared for the exam has to score minimum qualifying marks as mentioned by the board. In case, candidates fail to achieve those qualifying marks, they will not be eligible to appear for the next stages of the selection procedure. Candidates from all the categories have to score 30% to clear the written test.
The cut-off marks have not been announced yet but these are the tentative cut-offs:
General/OBC- 70 to 90
SC/ST/PWD- 50 to 60
Females/Ex-Servicemen- 40 to 50
The Bihar Police Fireman merit list will have the names of the final aspirants who not only qualify for the exam by attaining the minimum required marks but also score the highest marks as compared to their fellow mates. These candidates will be invited to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test by the board.
Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the ‘Bihar Fire Services’ box and a new web page will appear with a list of various events.
Select the ‘Bihar Police Fireman’ and a pdf file of the result will appear on the screen.
Carefully read all the pointers available inside the file and then download it.
