Bihar Police Fireman 2022 Result to be Out Soon, Details Here

The result for the Bihar Police Fireman 2022 will be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Police Fireman Exam can download the Merit List 2022 from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) conducted the Bihar Police Fireman 2022 exam on 27 March 2022. All the candidates who appeared for the exam are waiting for the declaration of the result from the board. No press release has been out regarding the result declaration date but the results are expected to be released soon.