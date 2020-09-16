Bank of India Recruitment 2020: 214 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday, 15 September, invited application for 214 vacancies across different posts. The deadline for submitting application process is 30 September. Eligible candidates can apply directly on the BoI website bankofindia.co.in. Applicants are selected through online followed by group discussion and/or personal interviews. The exam consists of 125 questions each from English language, professional knowledge and general awareness. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and a negative 0.25 mark for each incorrect answer.

Bank Of India Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

The maximum marks for the interview are 100 and GD will be of 30 marks. To pass the exams, candidates need to get at least 40 percent marks in each section. For reserved category candidates, the qualifying marks are 35 percent. Group discussion will only be a qualifying exam and merit will be based on the interview and written test in which the exam will have 80 percent weightage and 20 percent weightage will be given to the interview.

Bank Of India Recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Eligibility for each post is different. However, a candidate is required to be an Indian citizen and be at least 20 years of age. The upper age limit for BoI recruitment 2020 is capped at 38 years for senior level posts. For middle and junior level posts, it is 35 and 32 years.

Bank Of India Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 which includes application fee and intimation charges. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates selected for junior management level jobs or grade I jobs will be paid up to Rs 42,020 per month/ For grade II, III, and IV level jobs, the monthly salary will be up to Rs 45,950, Rs 51,490, and Rs 59,170, respectively.