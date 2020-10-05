Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Check Eligibility, Last Date

Eligible candidates can apply through the AWES website. The last date to submit online applications is 20 October. The Quint Eligible candidates can apply through the AWES website- aps-csb.in. The last date to submit online applications is 20 October. | (Photo: The Quint) Jobs Eligible candidates can apply through the AWES website. The last date to submit online applications is 20 October.

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited applicants for recruitment to various teacher posts - Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). Eligible candidates can apply through the AWES website- aps-csb.in. The last date to submit online applications is 20 October. .“The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years, the number of total vacancies in different categories was 2,315 and 2,169 respectively,” the notification mentioned.

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Eligibility

The candidate should hold a post graduation degree and have completed BEd with 50 percent score. For TGT, the aspirant needs to have a graduation degree (at least 50 percent marks) and have completed BEd with 50 per cent marks. The age of fresh candidates should not be below 40 years, and the experienced candidate should be below 57 years.

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Commencement of online application: 1 October

Last day to apply online: 20 October

Online exams: 21, 22 November

CTET/ TETconducted by state governments is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Others found fit in all other respects may be appointed on ‘Adhoc’ basis only till attainment of qualification. However, CTET/ TET is not mandatory for appearing in the CSB online screening exam. To know the minimum qualification subject-wise, check the official page — aps-csb.in.