India Sees New Daily High of 3.32 Lakh COVID Cases, PM Chairs Meet

India on Friday, 23 April, reported 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.

As many as 2,263 COVID fatalities and 1,93,279 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,62,63,695 with 24,28,616 active patients and 1,86,920 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,36,48,159.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting with the Chief Ministers of high burden states, over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Delhi, on Thursday, reported 306 deaths due to COVID-19 – the highest number of single-day fatalities. Delhi also recorded over 26,000 cases during the same period. With this, the positivity rate has risen to 36.24 percent.