31,661 Assistant Teachers to be Recruited in UP in One Week

A Teacher Eligibility Test was held for 69,000 vacancies but only 31,661 posts would be filled as per a SC order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the basic education department to recruit 31,661 assistant teachers within a week.

A government spokesperson said the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held last year and the subsequent court orders would be the basis for filling vacancies.

The test was held for 69,000 vacancies but only 31,661 posts would be filled as per a Supreme Court order, which said all seats except those posts of assistant teachers held by Shiksha Mitras can be filled.

"Basic education department conducted Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of 69,000 teachers on 6 January 2019. A day later, the government fixed a 65 percent cut-off for the general category candidates and 60 percent for the backward and other reserved categories. The order was challenged by some students in the high court, which has given its judgment," the government spokesperson said.

The high court, on 29 March passed an order in favour of the Uttar Pradesh government on the main petition of Ram Sharan Maurya versus state government and others.