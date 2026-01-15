Why Are Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto Silent on Govt's Memo to Rein In 10-Min Delivery?

Appeal: The Quint has consistently been reporting on the working conditions, wages and woes of gig workers under Naukri Crisis. Please become a member to support our work.

Has your firm received a memo from the Union Labour Ministry to stop promoting 10 minute deliveries? “No comment.”

Has your firm decided to remove any branding or advertisements that claim to promise deliveries in 10 minutes? “No comment.”

Starting when will your firm implement this order? “No comment.”

This is the response from Blinkit, Zepto and BigBasket, while calls to Swiggy Instamart were unanswered, when asked about the Union Labour Ministry’s reported memo to rethink 10-minute deliveries after gig workers staged mass protests to highlight the immense pressure in the quick commerce ecosystem.

On Tuesday, 13 January, several media outlets reported that Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged quick commerce platforms to rethink the 10-minute delivery model, citing sources.

During a closed-door meeting with their representatives on Saturday, the Labour Ministry directed Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto to stop promoting their grocery deliveries as a “10 minute service,” news agency Reuters reported.