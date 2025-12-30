'We Race to Meet 10-Minute Deliveries, Yet Are Underpaid. This Needs to Change'

I am a gig worker. I deliver food and groceries in Delhi, helping companies reach customers at the last mile. Every order I deliver keeps their business running. And yet, these companies refuse to acknowledge us as their own. We are kept at a distance, labelled only as 'gig workers.'

Over time, that word has begun to hurt. Sometimes, it feels less like a classification and more like an insult that strips us of dignity, security, and recognition, even though we carry the entire system on our backs.

For years, we have been demanding fair and transparent pay, reasonable working hours, workplace safety, and security and government regulations that govern labour laws. Yet, our voices go unheard.