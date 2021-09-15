Why Singapore's Tim David Should Slot Straight Into RCB's Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be delighted with their performance in the first half of IPL 2021 as they won five out of their seven matches and secured the third spot in the table before the tournament came to a halt due to COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble.

They would want to carry that form into the second leg as the action resumes in the UAE on 19 September. But they know that the job won’t be easy considering how things turned out in the last season.

RCB were in a similar situation at the halfway stage in IPL 2020 but they finished the league stage with four losses in a row and went on to lose the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well, thus making it five defeats in a row before being knocked out of the tournament.