IPL 2021: Overseas Cricketers Who Will be Making Their Debut This Season

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

However, many foreign players have withdrawn from the second leg of the tournament due to various reasons like fitness, family, and focusing on the upcoming m'n's T20 World Cup 2021 starting right after IPL 2021 ends.

Due to this, teams have included players who will be in action for the first time in the IPL. We have a look at the new overseas picks of IPL 2021: