IPL Auction 2022: Trends, Bidding Patterns, and Big Buys To Watch Out For

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen 14 seasons so far and the teams understand that a season's auction is more uncertain than cricket itself.

Despite the teams' due diligence, number crunching, data analytics, and the help from pundits, auction googlies can at times leave you stumped. Such is its treacherous nature that one can buy a motorbike, while thinking it is a Mercedes.

Auctions are like old Hindi films which have action, thrill, excitement, and suspense as the paddle goes up and the hammer comes down. Also, raw emotion of uplifting success and career breaking rejection.