Virat Kohli Renouncing T20 Captaincy a Good Call? What's the 'Road Map' Ahead?

Putting an end to all speculation in recent days, Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing family when he announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Indian men's T20 team after the 2021 T20 World Cup, which will be held in UAE and Oman in October-November.

He will, however, continue to lead India in Tests and ODIs.

Under his captaincy, India has won 27 out of 45 matches, including some unforgettable series wins in South Africa, England, and Australia.



But as shocking as this news is to Indian cricket lovers, many believe that the decision to relinquish the T20 captaincy came at an apt moment, with pressures increasingly mounting on the skipper.

While Kohli wrote about his immense workload as the captain of all three formats — Tests, ODI, and T20, and the need for space to be able to lead the Indian cricket team, the team's less-than-adequate performance at ICC events has also been a cause of concern.



So, all in all, was it a good call on Kohli's part? What does this mean for Virat the cricketer in T20s for India and what's next for India in T20s in terms of its team selection? In this episode, we speak to senior sports journalist Ayaz Memon. Tune in!