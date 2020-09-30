Rahul Tewatia Talks About His Match-Winning Knock Against KXIP

VIDEO: Rahul Tewatia talks about his match-winning knock against Kings XI Punjab. The Quint VIDEO: Rahul Tewatia talks about his match-winning knock against Kings XI Punjab. | (Photo: The Quint) IPL VIDEO: Rahul Tewatia talks about his match-winning knock against Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals' latest hero Rahul Tewatia on Tuesday revealed that when he was promoted and sent to bat at No.4 against Kings XI Punjab he followed a specific plan: 'Go and take on the bowlers'. The result was that Tewatia, a leg-spinner, smashed a 31-ball 53 and played a key role as his team won the game by four wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But the man from Sihi village in Haryana said that he had miles to go and needed to learn a lot.

Talking to the media in a Zoom session on Tuesday, Tewatia, 27, said that he played with a focussed mind to prove himself. "I simply adopted the 'go and take on the bowlers' mindset with a focussed approach and it worked," he said. "When Steve Smith decided for me to play at No.4 position, it was a big time opportunity for me and I wanted to do my best to prove myself. Hence, with a clear mind, I went with a 'go and take on the bowler' mindset. I knew the team was trusting me and hence I wanted to retain that trust," said Tewatia. Answering a question on whether he is working to improve his batting and bowling, Tewatia said: "As a cricketer, we need to work on different grounds to improve ourselves. Presently, I am working to improve my bowling and batting, both. As a sportsman, we can't stay stagnant; we need to learn something from each training session. The only motto, at this hour, is to improve myself. I strongly believe in the fact that work should never stop and there is scope for improvement each day. Each day is a new day," he said.

Rahul Tewatia’s journey in the IPL started with Rajasthan and now, has earned him his spotlight with the same team.