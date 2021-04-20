Watch: MS Dhoni Explains Why Fitness Remains Important to Him

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Monday said that while he can't guarantee performances, he tries to keep himself fit so that faced of his game at least cannot be questioned.

The 39-year-old former India skipper led his team to their second win of this season as CSK beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs in Mumbai on Monday.

But the 39-year-old himself has been struggling with the bat. He got a duck in the first match and made 18 off 17 balls in Monday's match against Rajasthan Royals.