RCB Post 145/6 After CSK Take 4 Wickets in Final 3 Overs

Virat Kohli scored a half century as RCB posted 145/6 in their 20 overs vs CSK. The Quint Virat Kohli scored a half century as RCB posted 145/6 in their 20 overs vs CSK. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Virat Kohli scored a half century as RCB posted 145/6 in their 20 overs vs CSK.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 50 as Royal Challengers Bangalore have posted 145/6 in their 20 overs against CSK. Virat had won the toss and elected to bat first in Sunday’s afternoon game at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB started strong with 100 coming after 15 overs but CSK’s bowlers tightened things up at the end, conceding just 20 runs in the last 3 overs during which they also took 4 wickets.

Kohli scored another half century but both he and de Villiers succumbed trying to go big over the bowler's head in the death overs with Faf du Plessis taking the catch on both occasions. de Villiers and Kohli dealt with singles for most of their partnership. The former South Africa captain did not hit a single six while Kohli hit one, thus taking him to 200 career sixes in the IPL. de Villiers fell to Deepak Chahar after which Moeen Ali and Kohli succumbed to Curran in the penultimate over of the innings. Chahar came back for the 20th and dismissed Morris.