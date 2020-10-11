Virat Kohli on How Facing Bumrah in Super Over Helped His Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that a pull stroke that he played of Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over that the two sides had played on 28 September helped him free himself and find form.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 on Saturday, 10 October, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), following up on scores of 43 and 72 not out in his previous two matches. He had managed 14, 1 and 3 in the matches before that.

"Before that, I was trying to do too much, taking focus away from what I need to do which is watch the ball and just bat. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened and you don't play as a player.

Your skills are required for your team's success," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was also declared player of the match.